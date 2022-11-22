Report: Over 50,000 Palestinian Children Detained by Israel Since 1967

Israel has detained tens of thousands of Palestinian children since 1967, according to the official Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs (CDA).

CDA said on Sunday that over 50,000 children were detained from 1967, the year Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The CDA statement came on World Children’s Day, an annual observance that seeks to “promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare”, according to the United Nations.

There are 160 children who continue to be detained by Israel, according to the CDA.

The statement added that most children were taken from their homes at night, though others were detained on the streets or while making their way to or from school.

For its part, the Palestinian Prisoners Club (PPC) said on Saturday that over 750 Palestinian children have been arrested by Israeli authorities so far in 2022.

The majority of the children faced torture, according to the PPC.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)