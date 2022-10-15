Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Two Palestinians, Assault Families in Sheikh Jarrah

October 15, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Residents of Sheikh Jarrah examine their cars after a series of settler attacks throughout the night. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinian youths from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli soldiers detained Ibrahim Burqan and Omar al-Huseini after raiding their homes and assaulting them and their families.

The tensions in Sheikh Jarrah have been steadily growing as Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli forces, regularly raid the neighborhood and attack Palestinian houses and property.

On Thursday, member of the Israeli Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir brandished a loaded gun, urging Jewish settlers to shoot Palestinians.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

