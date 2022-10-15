Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest Two Palestinians, Assault Families in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli occupation forces detained two Palestinian youths from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli soldiers detained Ibrahim Burqan and Omar al-Huseini after raiding their homes and assaulting them and their families.

#Palestinian #children bravely raise the Palestinian flag in front of #Israeli forces and Jewish settlers storming the Occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. 🎬 via Palestine Online pic.twitter.com/W4H0Uw1Ris — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 15, 2022

The tensions in Sheikh Jarrah have been steadily growing as Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli forces, regularly raid the neighborhood and attack Palestinian houses and property.

On Thursday, member of the Israeli Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir brandished a loaded gun, urging Jewish settlers to shoot Palestinians.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)