Israeli Occupation Forces Brutally Assault Palestinian Girl near Jericho

September 12, 2023 News
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli occupation forces raided several homes near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho and brutally assaulted a 17-year-old Palestinian girl.

Israeli forces today brutally assaulted a Palestinian girl after raiding several homes in the Arab Mleihat community, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hassan Malihat, the general supervisor of Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked a 17-year-old Palestinian girl after raiding her family house in the said community.

EXPLAINER: What Happened to the Hebron Women and Why Palestinians Are Vowing Revenge

Israeli violence against Palestinian women is routine in the occupied West Bank.

An investigation conducted by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem revealed that last July, scores of Israeli soldiers and army dogs broke into the home of the Palestinian ‘Ajlouni family in Hebron, separated the men from the women and children and forced the women to undress and turn around in front of them completely naked.

(PC, WAFA)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

