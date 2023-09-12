Israeli Occupation Forces Brutally Assault Palestinian Girl near Jericho

Israeli occupation forces raided several homes near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho and brutally assaulted a 17-year-old Palestinian girl.

Hassan Malihat, the general supervisor of Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked a 17-year-old Palestinian girl after raiding her family house in the said community.

Israeli violence against Palestinian women is routine in the occupied West Bank.

An investigation conducted by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem revealed that last July, scores of Israeli soldiers and army dogs broke into the home of the Palestinian ‘Ajlouni family in Hebron, separated the men from the women and children and forced the women to undress and turn around in front of them completely naked.

(PC, WAFA)