Brazilian Congress Holds Special Session to Express Solidarity with Palestinian People

The Brazilian Parliament Congress held a special session on Friday to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people against the continuous aggression of the Israeli occupation, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The session came following an invitation by a number of deputies who support the Palestinian question, such as Camilo Capiberibe, Alexandre Padilha and Márcio Jerry, in partnership with the Brazil-Palestine Institution (IBRASPAL).

The session was also attended by a number of diplomats from Arab and Latin American countries including Cuba, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Iran, Libya, Dominican Republic, Qatar and Belarus.

The session opened with the Palestinian national anthem, followed by a speech by the Congress President, Arthur Lira.

“Brazil has always sought to cooperate with the international community for a peaceful and negotiated solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Lira told attendees.

He stressed that Brazil’s international relations are governed by “the prevalence of human rights, self-determination of peoples, non-intervention, the defense of peace, the peaceful solution of conflicts and cooperation”. Lira also recalled that Brazilian diplomacy has always worked for a peaceful solution to the Palestine issue.

According to Deputy Paulo Pimenta, the Workers’ Party and its deputies “are historically committed to the Palestinian cause. When our party had the opportunity to rule the country, it expressed its full role in recognizing the rights of the Palestinian people to obtain their lands.”

As part of their commitment to the #Palestinian cause, Brazilian congress members held on Wednesday a solidarity event in Brasília. The event was organized by the Joint Parliamentary Front for the Rights of the Palestinian People and @Ibraspal, the Brazil-Palestine Institute. pic.twitter.com/DvDPfPXyaV — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) July 7, 2022

Since the rise of Brazil’s Workers’ Party in 2002 under the rule of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil has taken a balanced attitude towards the Palestinian issue.

In 2010, Lula recognized Palestine as an independent state within the 1967 borders with the majority of South American states following suit within the first three months of 2011. He took many measures in favor of Palestine, including raising diplomatic representation between the two countries and allocating a plot of land near the Brazilian presidential palace for the Palestinian Embassy.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)