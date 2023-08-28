‘No Accountability’: HRW Report Reveals Spike in Israeli Killing of Palestinian Children

A report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) published on Monday has revealed a spike in Israeli killing of Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

“The Israeli military and border police forces are killing Palestinian children with virtually no recourse for accountability,” the report read, adding that, although 2022 was “the deadliest year for Palestinian children in the West Bank in 15 years,” 2023 is “on track to meet or exceed 2022 levels”.

As of August 22, at least 34 Palestinian children were killed in the occupied West Bank, according to the HRW report.

Israeli forces have killed as many Palestinian kids in 2023 as they did in all of 2022—when they set a 15+-year-high. Palestinian kids live reality of apartheid & structural violence, where they’re being gunned down regularly with impunity. New @hrw report https://t.co/QlI8hWCYbh pic.twitter.com/prmk761WP1 — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) August 28, 2023

Associate children’s rights director at HRW Bill Van Esveld said that “Israeli forces are gunning down Palestinian children living under occupation with increasing frequency.”

Esveld warned that “unless Israel’s allies, particularly the United States pressure Israel to change curse, more Palestinian children will be killed.”

“The (Israeli) authorities have routinely failed to hold their forces accountable when security forces kill Palestinians, including children,” the report added.

HRW called on Israeli forces to end its routine unlawful use of lethal force against Palestinians, including children.

The organization also urged the UN secretary-general to list Israel’s armed forces in his annual report on grave violations against children in armed conflict for 2023 as responsible for the violation of killing and maiming Palestinian children.

(PC, MEMO, HRW)