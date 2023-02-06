Israeli Occupation Forces Kill At Least Five Palestinians in Jericho

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least five Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli military in the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, near Jericho. near the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the victims were identified as Raafat Wael Awadat, 21, Malik Anni Lafi, 22 Adam Mandi Awadat, 22, Ibrahim Wael Awadat, 27, and Thaer Awadat, 28.

Quds News Network reported that Israeli soldiers killed the five Palestinians after barricading them in an apartment. Their bodies were reportedly seized by Israeli forces.

Video: Confrontations erupt between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces during a brutal assault on Jericho’s Aqabat Jabr refugee camp where the forces killed seven fighters after barricading them in an apartment overnight. pic.twitter.com/u3lbntMHqe — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 6, 2023

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that Israeli soldiers obstructed the work of its medics and attacked one of its ambulances while trying to prevent it from entering the refugee camp.

In recent days, the Israeli army has tightened security measures around Jericho in a hunt for a Palestinian accused of carrying out a shooting attack against an Israeli restaurant.

(PC, Agencies)