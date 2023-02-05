‘Are You Going to Kill Zelensky?’: Former Israeli Prime Minister Reveals Conversation with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin told former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that he would not have Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky assassinated, Bennett revealed to Israeli media.

“Are you going to kill Zelensky?” Bennett asked Putin. The Russian president said that he would not, to which Bennett again asked for his word that he wouldn’t have the Ukrainian president killed. Putin gave his word, Bennett said.

This conversation allegedly took place when Bennett flew to Moscow at the request of Zelensky, who declared that he was “not afraid of anyone,” only after Putin assured his safety, RT reported.

🇮🇱🇺🇦🇷🇺Former Israeli PM Bennett:"I asked Putin: Are you going to kill Zelensky?.He replied,I'm not going to kill Zelensky.I told Zelensky Putin will not kill him.2 hours later Zelensky went into his office and filmed himself there on the phone with the words: "I'm not afraid!" pic.twitter.com/MAT0CgGvIz — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) February 5, 2023

Bennet traveled to Moscow last March, in a failed bid to broker an early ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. That trip was made at the request of Zelensky, he told Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday.

With Russian forces surrounding Kyiv, Zelensky was reportedly hiding in an undisclosed location at the time of the meeting. Bennett told Channel 12 that the Ukrainian leader had tasked him with securing an assurance from Putin that he would not be targeted for assassination.

Bennett said that he called Zelensky immediately after leaving the Kremlin, telling him “he’s not going to kill you.” Zelensky asked for confirmation, and Bennett told him that he was “one hundred percent” sure that Putin would not have him eliminated.

Day 12 of Russia’s full-on invasion of Ukraine. Where’s President Zelensky? “I’m staying in Kyiv. In my office. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone.” The comic turned president has truly become a wartime leader. pic.twitter.com/dKbzYWwpbo — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 7, 2022

Two hours later, Zelensky posted a video from his office in Kyiv, explaining that he was “not hiding,” and “not afraid of anyone.” The video address was described as “defiant” by Western media outlets, but it was unknown until now that Zelensky essentially asked Putin permission – via Bennett – to reveal his location before making his statement.

The former PM – who shared office with Yair Lapid until stalwart conservative Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December – said that “everything” he did on his trip to Moscow was “coordinated with the United States, Germany and France.”

(RT, PC)