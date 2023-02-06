Hamas Says Killing Palestinian Fighters Will Not Stop Resistance

The leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas said on Monday that Israel’s killing of Palestinian fighters will not stop Palestinian Resistance.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh made this comment after Israel killed five Palestinians in Jericho.

Hamas condemned the Israeli siege imposed by “the fascist Israeli occupation” on Jericho for almost two weeks.

The Palestinian movement said that this “criminal siege” amounts to “collective punishment that violates human rights laws and conventions.”

It urged the international community, the UN and all concerned parties to pressure Israel to lift the siege.

The Resistance movement also condemned the detention of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Sheikh Khader Adnan in the occupied West Bank.

“The detention of prominent leaders, including ex-detainee Sheikh Khader Adnan, is a desperate attempt to dissuade the Palestinian people from resisting the settler-colonial occupation,” said Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua.

Al-Qanoua called on the Palestinian people to keep defending their land and holy places against the Israeli occupation state’s repeated attacks.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)