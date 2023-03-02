Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager, Injure Two Others in Qalqiliya

March 2, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Mohammad Nedal Saleem, 15, was killed by Israeli forces in Qalqiliya. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian teenager and injured two others on Thursday night, in the town of Azzun, in the occupied West Bank province of Qalqiliya, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Mohammad Nedal Saleem, 15, was shot in the back by Israeli occupation soldiers. Two other Palestinians were also injured, one of them critically.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli occupation soldiers fired at the three Palestinian teenagers while they were at the entrance to the town, witnesses said.

Over 65 Palestinians, including 14 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*