Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager, Injure Two Others in Qalqiliya

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian teenager and injured two others on Thursday night, in the town of Azzun, in the occupied West Bank province of Qalqiliya, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Mohammad Nedal Saleem, 15, was shot in the back by Israeli occupation soldiers. Two other Palestinians were also injured, one of them critically.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli occupation soldiers fired at the three Palestinian teenagers while they were at the entrance to the town, witnesses said.

Over 65 Palestinians, including 14 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2023.

(WAFA, PC)