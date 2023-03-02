Tulkarm Brigade to Join Lions’ Den, Jenin Brigade in Armed Resistance

The Tulkarm Brigade announced via a video message on its Telegram channel that “rapid response groups” have been assembled to respond to Israel’s massacre in the occupied West Bank, The New Arab reported.

The phrase “rapid response groups” is a reference to Raed al-Karmi, the leader of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades during the Second Palestinian Intifada.

The Tulkarm Brigade has announced its presence at a sensitive time after the Lion’s Den in Nablus announced that the “train of resistance” in the West Bank has been launched.

“After Tulkarm’s accession to the armed resistance and the completion of the formation of its cells, the resistance in the West Bank now has a shield and a sword,” the armed group said in a statement after six Lion’s Den members were killed on February 23.

A source close to the Tulkarm Brigade spoke on condition of anonymity to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed about the re-emergence of what was formerly known as the ‘Triangle of Fear’ (Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarm), which was active during the Second Intifada.

The source said that this had been organized through a high level of coordination on all fronts between the Tulkarm Brigade, the Lion’s Den in Nablus, and the Jenin Brigade.

The launch of resistance operations by the Tulkarm Brigade coincides with Jordan’s hosting of high-level talks at the Aqaba Summit on Sunday, which was attended by Palestinian Authority and Israeli officials.

The source said that the Tulkarm Brigade considers any attempt to deter resistance unacceptable. He added that operations against Israel will continue and “big surprises” are coming.

(The New Arab, PC)