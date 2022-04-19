Israeli Warplanes Bomb Location in Gaza’s Khan Younis (VIDEO)

April 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli warplanes bomb Gaza's Khan Younis. (Video: via IMEU Twitter page)

Israeli warplanes bombed a site in the city of Khan Younis, to the south of the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, the official Palesitnian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli warplanes fired four rockets at a site to the west of the city, causing severe damage to it and nearby citizens’ properties.

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the West Bank.

On Friday, dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*