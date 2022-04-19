Israeli Warplanes Bomb Location in Gaza’s Khan Younis (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes bombed a site in the city of Khan Younis, to the south of the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, the official Palesitnian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli warplanes fired four rockets at a site to the west of the city, causing severe damage to it and nearby citizens’ properties.

Not Ukraine, but Gaza this night. pic.twitter.com/utr73htfMw — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) April 18, 2022

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the West Bank.

I took the risk to show you the Israeli crimes against us. I took this video for the Israeli warplane bombarded a place near my home. This in not #Ukraine, this is Gaza moments ago. pic.twitter.com/onebKMnaet — Bahaa Shammala (@bahaashamala) April 18, 2022

On Friday, dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)