Report: Israel ‘Tortures’ Recaptured Palestinian Prisoners

The six Palestinian political prisoners who escaped Gilboa Prison and were then recaptured are being tortured inside Israel’s jails, according to their lawyer, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported Wednesday.

According to WAFA, Khaled Mahajneh – who is a member of the defense team assigned to the prisoners by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs – described the prison conditions as “very harsh and inhumane.”

At least 10 prisoners from Gilboa prison are facing interrogation, torture and cruel and inhuman treatment, as the Israeli occupation alleges they were aware of the escape. https://t.co/U1sLQ2x8Tz — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) September 16, 2021

“They do not know the time. They do not know if it is day or night. And they are subject to continuous interrogation by Israeli intelligence officers,” the lawyer explained.

“Moreover, they have not been able to change their clothes since the time of their recapture, and are being held in solitary confinement.”

On Wednesday morning, an Israeli court extended the detention of the six political prisoners until Sunday, along with another five prisoners who are accused by Israeli authorities of assisting them to escape.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)