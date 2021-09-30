Gaza: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Bird Hunter

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man east al-Bureij refugee camp, in the central besieged Gaza Strip, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WAFA correspondent said that 41-year-old Mohammad Abdul-Karim Ammar was shot dead by the Israeli forces, stationed at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, while he was hunting birds.

Israeli forces shoots dead Palestinian bird hunter east Gaza border https://t.co/T45uMYzt78 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 30, 2021

Medical sources at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital, in Deir al-Balah city, confirmed that Ammar was already dead when he arrived at the hospital, according to WAFA.

Ammar is the third Palestinian to be slain by Israeli forces in the occupied territories today, WAFA noted. Israeli forces also killed 22-year-old Alaa Zyoud, in the Jenin-district village of Burqin, and 30-year-old Israa Khuzaimia in Jerusalem.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)