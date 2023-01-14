Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Young Palestinians near Jenin

Israeli occupation soldiers opened fire and killed two Palestinians on Saturday morning, at the entrance to the town of Jaba, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified them as Izz Eddin Basem Hamamreh, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khalilieh, 23, both from Jaba.

Palestinian official sources told WAFA that the soldiers opened fire at a car near the Jaba intersection and then pursued it until the village of Fandakoumieh where the soldiers continued to open fire at the car killing its two passengers.

Israeli soldiers had earlier set up a checkpoint at the Jaba intersection, leading to clashes with local residents.

With the killing of the two in Jaba, a total of 11 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since the start of the year, including three minors.

Last year, Israeli soldiers killed 224 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including 59 in the Jenin governorate alone.

