Message in a Bottle: Gazans Commemorate the Israeli Siege with Notes of Sumoud, Steadfastness (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 15th anniversary of the Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip, young Palestinian activists gathered on the Gaza beach for an original form of protest.

The activists wrote notes expressing resilience and steadfastness, rolled them up and placed them in small bottles, before tossing them into the Mediterranean Sea.

The messages were addressed to people across the world, with the hope of drawing attention to the hardship experienced by Gaza’s besieged two-million population.

Israel has placed Gaza under a hermetic siege since 2006 when the Palestinian political movement Hamas won the democratic legislative elections throughout occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has also carried out several major wars and numerous bombing campaigns, which resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)