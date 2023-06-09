Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man at Checkpoint near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man on Friday near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in a statement that 29-year-old Palestinian Mahdi Biadsa was killed by Israeli gunfire near the Rantis military checkpoint, west of Ramallah.

Israeli occupation forces killed 29-year-old Mahdi Biadsa at the Rantis military checkpoint near Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/3zYem6ULNE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 9, 2023

The circumstances surrounding the Biadsa’s killing remain unclear and largely based on the Israeli version of events.

At least 159 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year.

(WAFA, PC)