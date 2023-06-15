Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Nablus, Kill Young Palestinian Man (VIDEO)

With the killing of Tawil, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of the year has risen to 161, including 26 children.

A young Palestinian man was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli army assault on the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Isreali soldiers shot Yehya Anis, 20, in the head and killed him. Two other Palestinians were shot in the head and leg and were taken to a hospital in Nablus. One of them is reportedly in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army surrounded the Rafidya neighborhood in Nablus in order to demolish the home of Usama Tawil, who was arrested on February 13 and charged with killing an Israeli soldier in the city.

Israeli occupation forces raid the occupied West Bank City of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/7SrSCWrfp4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 15, 2023

Hours later, the army demolished the 150-square-meter home, located in a four-story building, displacing his parents and a sister who lived in the house.

The Red Crescent said that at least 170 people were treated for suffocation due to the heavy tear gas fired by the Israeli soldiers during the raid.

It also said one of its ambulances was hit by a tear gas canister and another was shot at by the soldiers to prevent it from reaching the area to evacuate the wounded.

(PC, WAFA)