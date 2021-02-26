Jewish Settlers Storm Islamic Shrines near Salfit

Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

A group of Jewish settlers stormed ancient Islamic sites early Friday, in the town of Kifl Haris, near the West Bank city of Salfit, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources reported that Israeli forces forced their way into the town and closed the entrances to provide protection for the Jewish settlers who proceeded to desecrate and perform rituals in the Islamic shrines of Prophet Thu al Kifl, Prophet Thu an Noon and Prophet Yosha, causing a state of tension among the town residents.

Located some five kilometers to the north of Salfit city, Kifl Haris has a population of some 4,450 and occupies a total area of some 9,300 dunams.

Israel has seized large tracts of the village land for the construction of Ariel, the second largest colonial settlement in the West Bank in terms of area.

It has confiscated more land for the construction of settler-only by-pass Road 5 and Road 505, which extend for 4.6 kilometers on the village’s land.

