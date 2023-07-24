Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Nur Shams Refugee Camp, Injure Four Palestinians

The destruction left behind by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. (Photo: via WAFA)

Four Palestinians were injured on Monday morning by live bullets as Israeli occupation forces stormed the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian residents confronted the Israeli occupation soldiers, who fired live bullets and tear gas at the people causing four injuries by live bullets.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, nine others were injured by shrapnel, and over 10 Palestinians were detained by the occupation forces during raids into several areas of the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses said that a large army force, accompanied by a bulldozer, broke into the Nur Shams refugee camp at dawn after imposing a tight closure on it.

The Israeli soldiers raided a house in the camp and detained a 28-year-old former prisoner. They also raided and searched a mosque and several other houses in the camp.

According to Taha Irani, head of Nur Shams Services Council, the Israeli army caused heavy damage to roads in the camp and infrastructure, mainly the water, electricity, and sewage system.

(PC, WAFA)

