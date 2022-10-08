Two Palestinian Teenagers Killed, 11 Injured in Israeli Military Raid on Jenin (VIDEO)

October 8, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
17-year-old Mahmoud al-Sous and Ahmed Daraghmeh were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed and at least 11 others injured Saturday morning by Israeli occupation forces in an attack on the Jenin refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Ahmad Daraghmeh and Mahmoud al-Sous, both 17 years old, were shot dead by live shots in the head and neck respectively.

11 Palestinians were injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The condition of three of them was described as critical.

The Ministry said that Anwar Abu as-Sebaa and his daughter Iman were injured after being run over by an Israeli military vehicle while they were standing in front of their home in the camp.

Palestinian security sources said an undercover Israeli force sneaked into the camp in the early morning hours of Saturday, followed by dozens of Israeli military vehicles, which stormed the camp from multiple directions, sparking confrontations with local residents. The confrontations are ongoing.

Palestinian journalists and ambulances are also being denied access into the area of the Israeli attack in the camp, with Israeli military helicopters flying at low altitudes over the camp and neighboring areas.

Israeli occupation forces also directly fired live shots at a group of journalists covering the attack.

At least one Palestinian was reportedly arrested by the Israeli forces. He was identified as Saleh Abu Zeneh, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp.

The latest figures bring up the number of Palestinian minors killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank during the past 24 hours to 4.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*