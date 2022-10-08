Two Palestinian Teenagers Killed, 11 Injured in Israeli Military Raid on Jenin (VIDEO)

Two Palestinian teenagers were killed and at least 11 others injured Saturday morning by Israeli occupation forces in an attack on the Jenin refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Ahmad Daraghmeh and Mahmoud al-Sous, both 17 years old, were shot dead by live shots in the head and neck respectively.

11 Palestinians were injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The condition of three of them was described as critical.

Ahmad Daraghmeh & Mahmoud al-Sous, both 26 years young, were killed by Israel’s inhuman occupation army this morning in Jenin. Stop #IsraeliCrimes. Save our children. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/guMhRvW6eB — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) October 8, 2022

The Ministry said that Anwar Abu as-Sebaa and his daughter Iman were injured after being run over by an Israeli military vehicle while they were standing in front of their home in the camp.

Palestinian security sources said an undercover Israeli force sneaked into the camp in the early morning hours of Saturday, followed by dozens of Israeli military vehicles, which stormed the camp from multiple directions, sparking confrontations with local residents. The confrontations are ongoing.

Civilians evacuate a Palestinian critically wounded by an Israeli bullet in the head during the ongoing Israeli attack on Jenin. pic.twitter.com/FGEiCmUrC0 — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 8, 2022

Palestinian journalists and ambulances are also being denied access into the area of the Israeli attack in the camp, with Israeli military helicopters flying at low altitudes over the camp and neighboring areas.

Media coverage: "Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Palestinian teen Ahmad Mohammed Daraghmeh, from Tubas, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin." pic.twitter.com/n4BKkZ0CnK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 8, 2022

Israeli occupation forces also directly fired live shots at a group of journalists covering the attack.

At least one Palestinian was reportedly arrested by the Israeli forces. He was identified as Saleh Abu Zeneh, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp.

The latest figures bring up the number of Palestinian minors killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank during the past 24 hours to 4.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)