Israeli Occupation Forces Shut Down Entrances to Hebron

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday shut down all the entrances to the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and neighboring towns and villages, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Isreali forces also raided and searched several homes in the city and the nearby the town of Bani Na’im. At least two Palestinians were arrested during the raids.

The developments come after Mohammad Kamal Jabari was killed following a shooting attack in the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba, where a Jewish settler was killed and five others wounded.

A Palestinian paramedic was also injured by Israeli gunfire shortly after the incident.

Palestinian Red Cross confirmed that Israeli occupation soldiers opened gunfire at an ambulance in the area, injuring paramedic Ahmad Abu Khaled by a live shot in his shoulder.

