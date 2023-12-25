Two More Israeli Soldiers Killed in Fierce Battles with Palestinian Resistance in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged on Monday the killing of two more soldiers in fierce battles with Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip.

A military statement said that a soldier from the 14th Armored Brigade and another soldier from the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were killed in the northern Palestinian territory.

In a just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with enemy soldiers in the areas of the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli official numbers, this brings the death toll among Israeli soldiers and officers to 486 since October 7.

The Palestinian Resistance, however, Palestinian Resistance says that the number is much higher considering the heavy losses they inflicted on advancing Israeli troops.

In a just-released video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen targeting Israeli military vehicles and soldiers on the axis of advancement east of Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,424 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,036 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

