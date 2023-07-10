Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Ramallah

July 10, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Bilal Qadah, 33, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man identified was shot and killed today by Israeli occupation forces near the village of Deir Natham, west of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Ministry said that Bilal Ibrahim Qadah, 33, from the village of Shuqba, near Ramallah, was killed near an Israeli army checkpoint located at the southern entrance to Deir Nitham.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces prevented Red Crescent ambulances from reaching him after he was shot and kept him bleeding on the ground.

Qadah was reportedly married with three children.

Israeli reports claimed Qadah was trying to throw an explosive device when he was shot. No injuries were reported among the Israeli occupation forces.

(PC, WAFA)

