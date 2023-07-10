‘Two-State Solution is a Lie’, Jordan’s Former Deputy Prime Minister Declares

In an interview with the Quds Press news agency, former Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan, Mamdouh al-Abadi said on Sunday that the “two-state solution is a lie.”

Al-Abadi stressed that Jordan “must be present at any discussions related to the Palestinian cause because it shares the same fate with Palestine.”

He also stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is heading a right-wing government targeting Jordan with his expansionist policy,” noting that “Jordan has been under continuous danger since the creation of Israel.”

The former deputy PM also said:

“The latest meetings held with Israel in Aqaba are useless, and the Palestinian Authority is unable to do anything to face the Israeli occupation politically or militarily.”

Al-Abadi revealed that the Jordanian political discussions with the Israeli occupation government are “not strategic or deep because they will not last for a long time.”

Asked about Jenin, where 12 Palestinians were killed and 120 wounded following a massive Israeli invasion of the city and the refugee camp, al-Abadi expressed pride in the resilience of the people of Jenin and its strong Resistance.

“The ‘weak’ Palestinians could beat the strong Israelis,” he said.

Jordan normalized ties with Israel in 1994, shortly after the Oslo accords was signed between Israel and the Palestinian leadership.

The popular sentiment in Jordan, as it is in all Arab countries, however, remained solidly pro-Palestine and anti-Israeli occupation.

(MEMO, PC)