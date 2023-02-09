Israeli Forces Search for Arab Students Who Chanted against Far-Right MK

Israeli police have been searching for the Palestinian students who shouted chants against far-right parliamentarian Almog Cohen during an event at Tel Aviv University, Arab48.com reported on Wednesday.

The Palestinian students are being allegedly hunted for “inciting violence and terrorism”.

The police receive orders directly from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is the head of the Otzma Yehudit party, of which Cohen is a member.

Palestinian students at the university organized an event on January 30 in solidarity with the Palestinians killed and wounded by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

During the event, Cohen entered the university and condemned the program, prompting the students’ chants. The Knesset member had apparently praised the Israeli occupation forces for killing the Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)