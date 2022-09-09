BDS National Committee: Energy Deals with Israel Violate EU Policies

Leviathan gas field. (Photo: File)

The European Union’s energy deals with Israel violate the block’s own policies and obligations under international law, according to the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), the broadest Palestinian civil society coalition that works to lead and support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

Exposing what they say is the “EU’s energy hypocrisy,” BNC called the EU out for consistently failing to respect the union’s own “territorial clause in agreements with Israel.”

According to BNC, the EU violates the territorial clause by promoting and financing energy deals and projects with the Apartheid State.

On December 10, 2012, the EU Foreign Affairs Council on the Middle East Peace Process declared that “all agreements between the State of Israel and the EU must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967, namely, the Golan Heights, the West Bank including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.”

This clause was reaffirmed in June when the EU, Egypt, and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation related to trade, transport, and export of natural gas to the European Union. Asked by European parliamentarians about the absence of a territorial clause in the MoU, the Commission clarified the EU’s position.

“The EU is strictly prohibited, also in the implementation of a non-binding instrument, from acting in a way which would amount to recognize the illegal Israeli occupation,” the Commission said, adding that this “… entails that Israeli supplies of natural gas as per the implementation of the memorandum of understanding may not originate from resources appropriated from Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.”

BNC says that in practice the EU is granting recognition and assistance to the illegal Israeli occupation by seeking to facilitate European access to Israeli fossil gas-based energy through its various initiatives.

