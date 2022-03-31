Israeli PM Urges Citizens to Arm Themselves as Occupation Army Raids Jenin, Kill Palestinians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged on Wednesday Israeli citizens to arm themselves following a shooting in Tel Aviv, the British Guardian newspaper reported.

It seems that Israelis only differentiate between civilians and soldiers when it serves them. — Ghada Majadli غادة مجادلة (@GMajadli) March 30, 2022

“What is expected of you, Israeli citizens? Vigilance and responsibility,” Bennett said in a video statement, according to The Guardian, adding, “Whoever has a gun license, this is the time to carry it.”

Five people were killed in a shooting in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak in the third such attack within days.

Two young Palestinians were killed on Thursday and several others injured in a large-scale Israeli army incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Viral news coming out now from Palestine https://t.co/gIlW6xA9aN pic.twitter.com/DqUumxxxoC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 31, 2022

The shooter, who was killed at the scene, was identified as 26-year-old Diaa Hamarsheh, from the Palestinian town of Ya’bad, near Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. The town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camps have been regularly raided by the Israeli occupation army in recent months, leading to the death, wounding and arrest of many Palestinians.

Following the Bnei Brak shooting, a large number of Israeli soldiers attacked Jenin on Thursday morning, killing two young Palestinians and injuring many others.

Israeli soldiers also raided the town of Yabad, causing much destruction to the Hamarsheh’s family home. They also reportedly beat family members and neighbors.

In a separate but related incident, Israeli occupation forces killed 30-year-old Nidal Jumaa Jaafra near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

(The Palestine Chronicle)