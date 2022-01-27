Israel Blocks Donations of Warm Clothes to Palestinian Prisoners in Unheated Cells

January 27, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian activists hold a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli authorities blocked donations of winter clothes as Palestinian prisoners are suffering from the cold due to a lack of heating, the Anadolu News Agency reported on Thursday.

“All detainees suffer from shortages of clothes and blankets and the lack of heating means that could protect them from the cold weather,” the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a statement.

The statement added that Israeli authorities also hindered and restricted the entry of cold-weather clothing and blankets to the inmates.

The commission also said that Israel’s inhumane policy is part of a systematic effort to erode Palestinian prisoners’ determination and resilience.

The statement demanded that international human rights groups intervene to help the Palestinian prisoners.

As of last December, Palestinian NGOs estimated that there are around 4,600 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 600 suffering from illnesses as well as 160 juveniles and 34 women inmates.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

