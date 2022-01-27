Israel Blocks Donations of Warm Clothes to Palestinian Prisoners in Unheated Cells

Israeli authorities blocked donations of winter clothes as Palestinian prisoners are suffering from the cold due to a lack of heating, the Anadolu News Agency reported on Thursday.

“All detainees suffer from shortages of clothes and blankets and the lack of heating means that could protect them from the cold weather,” the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a statement.

In this stormy and snowy weather, keep in mind our Palestinian prisoners who are suffering from the cold cells inside Israeli jails, and burning hearts of yearning to see their loved ones. Cartoon by Mohammad Sabaaneh pic.twitter.com/6XAkKswRjo — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 27, 2022

The statement added that Israeli authorities also hindered and restricted the entry of cold-weather clothing and blankets to the inmates.

The commission also said that Israel’s inhumane policy is part of a systematic effort to erode Palestinian prisoners’ determination and resilience.

The statement demanded that international human rights groups intervene to help the Palestinian prisoners.

As of last December, Palestinian NGOs estimated that there are around 4,600 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, with at least 600 suffering from illnesses as well as 160 juveniles and 34 women inmates.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)