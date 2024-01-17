Israeli Police Disperse Anti-War Protesters for ‘Harming Public Feelings’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli police forcibly dispersed on Tuesday a group of protesters in Tel Aviv calling for their government to “stop the genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

Videos posted on social media show various scuffles between protesters and police who also tried to confiscate posters as well as a banner reading “Stop the Genocide” from protesters.

An elderly woman is also seen pushed to the ground by a policeman. Another officer is seen throwing a stun grenade into the crowd.

The protesters reportedly represent ‘Bloc Against the Occupation’ and have been demonstrating for many weeks.

According to reports, the police said the rally “harms the feelings of the public.”

הערב בתל אביב: שוטרים הרו לא להניף והחרימו שלטים עליהם נכתב ״די לטבח״ במהלך הפגנה נגד המלחמה, בטענה כי הדבר ״פוגע ברגשות הציבור״ pic.twitter.com/KPLAXp7aKI — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) January 16, 2024

According to the the Israeli news website Walla, Israeli police preemptively blocked an anti-war rally in Haifa, northern Israel that was set for Saturday.

The rally was called by Israeli human rights groups to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner swap deal, the report states.

Recent weeks have seen growing calls in Israel for an end to the assault on the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,448 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,504 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)