US Senate Rejects Attempt to Bind Israeli Military Aid to Human Rights

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Sanders lamented what he described as the Senate’s failure to consider any measure looking at the war’s effect on civilians.

US senators have rejected a resolution, introduced by Bernie Sanders, that would have made military aid to Israel conditional on whether the Tel Aviv government is violating human rights in its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

72 senators voted on Tuesday against the measure, and 11 supported it.

Although Sanders’ attempt was easily defeated, it was a significant test that reflected growing unease among Democrats over US support for Israel, reports The Guardian newspaper.

“We must ensure that US aid is being used in accordance with human rights and our own laws,” Sanders said in a speech before the vote urging support for the resolution.

The resolution was filed under the Foreign Assistance Act which governs foreign aid policy.

The measure was an attempt to tap into a law that would require the US State Department, to, within 30 days, produce a report on whether the Israeli attack on Gaza is violating human rights and international accords, the report stated.

The White House had said it opposed the resolution.

The US gives Israel $3.8bn in military assistance each year, ranging from powerful bombs to fighter jets.

Biden has asked Congress to approve an additional $14bn.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,448 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,504 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)


