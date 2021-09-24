Israeli Police to Establish Permanent Presence in UAE

Israeli FM Yair Lapid on UAE trip opens first Israeli embassy in Gulf. (Photo: via Lapid Twitter page)

Israel is to establish a permanent police presence in the United Arab Emirates, in a move touted as being part of efforts to combat Israeli-run organized crime, according to The Telegraph.

It is believed that a number of organized criminal operations moved to the UAE in the wake of the normalization agreements between Israel and the Gulf state, which were signed in September 2020, The New Arab reported.

According to The Telegraph, the Israeli police detachment will run its operations from the Consulate in Dubai.

The intention to establish an Israeli police presence in the Gulf nation was first raised in March, when former Interior Minister Amir Ohana announced that Israel would help the UAE rid themselves of the “unwanted guests” that had moved following normalization.

“The representatives of the Israel Police on Emirati soil will strengthen and deepen these ties, for the benefit of both sides and for the well-being of the residents of the countries,” Ohana said.

Israel and the UAE normalized relations one year ago. The move was rejected by all Palestinian factions as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.

