Angela Davis, John Pilger, Roger Waters Rave about Just-Released ‘Our Vision for Liberation’

Related Articles
Amnesty Explosive Report to Denounce Israel as an Apartheid State
The London-based international human rights group Amnesty International plans to publish a report on Tuesday accusing Israel of committing the crime of apartheid, the Forward newspaper revealed on Sunday. “In a 211-page report set for […]
New Illegal Settler Outpost Appears Tuesday Morning Near Nablus on Palestinian Land (VIDEO)
Israeli settlers on Tuesday set up tents on Palestinian-owned land in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, seemingly marking the beginnings of a new illegal settlement outpost. Official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news […]
Report: PA Forces Arrest Key Witness in Nizar Banat Case
The Palestinian Authority security services arrested on Monday the key witness in the Nizar Banat murder case, the Middle East Monitor has revealed. Banat, a harsh critic of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, was killed by […]
Be the first to comment