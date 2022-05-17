Angela Davis, John Pilger, Roger Waters Rave about Just-Released ‘Our Vision for Liberation’

Angela Davis' endorsement of Ilan Pappé and Ramzy Baroud's 'Our Vision for Liberation'. (Infographic: Zarefah Baroud)

In commemoration of the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, renowned historian, Professor Ilan Pappe, and Palestinian author, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, announce the release of their latest book, ‘OUR VISION FOR LIBERATION: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out.’

The ‘fascinating book’, which has received raving reviews from iconic intellectuals around the world, provides a rare view of the future of Palestine, as articulated by nearly 30 engaged Palestinian scholars from Palestine and across the shatat, the Diaspora.

“At a time when the world desperately needs hope and guidance toward habitable futures, these moving visions of a decolonized, democratic and free Palestine will resonate wherever collective yearnings for freedom have survived,” iconic American activist, intellectual and Professor Angela Davis wrote, adding, “Palestinian intellectuals, activists and artists are a beacon, both for the future of Palestine and the destiny of our globe.”

This view was shared by renowned Australian journalist John Pilger who described the book as an “outstanding anthology”, with an “eloquent logic”, which demonstrates that “Palestine will be free, like a seed beneath the snow”.

For his part, South African author, politician and anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils said that this book is “a death knell to Zionist fantasy and imperialist domination” as “every page breathes the scent of freedom”.

British filmmaker Ken Loach and Indian historian Vijay Prashad agreed, along with world-famous English musician and activist, Roger Waters, who described Pappe-Baroud’s volume as ‘fascinating’.

Professor and author, Jeremy Salt, stated that these “essays send a clear message to the racist apartheid occupiers of Palestine”.

Published by Clarity Press, the book promises to offer a way forward in nearly thirty different fields of popular resistance, including archeology, history, culture, media, sports, language, politics and diplomacy.

Contributors to the book include Khalida Jarrar, who discusses the issue of resistance in Israeli prisons, Father Manuel Musallam, who addresses the Christian vision for liberation and Farah Nabulsi, who writes on liberation through cinema.

Other contributors include *Haneen Zoabi *Sami A. Al-Arian *Ghada Karmi *Mazin Qumsiyeh  *Randa Abdel Fattah *Hasan Abu Nimah *Samah Sabawi *Hamdan Taha

Following a successful book launch at New York’s Al-Awda Conference on May 6,

Ramzy Baroud will be launching the book in several major cities in the UK in June

 Ilan Pappe will be holding his first book launch in London next July

A full schedule for book launches, which will include Norway, Australia and other countries,

Will be released soon

The book is available for purchase from Clarity Press in the US and Canada, Marston in the UK along with many independent bookstores, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Harvard Bookstore,  Blackwells, Booktopia, Book Depository

And other major online book retailers

An Arabic edition of the book is scheduled to be released soon

The authors urge readers to make sure that they obtain the book and also make it available in their own local book stores in order to advance the conversation on Palestine, through authentic Palestinian voices and priorities.

The book production team includes *Romana Rubeo *Sylvia Fernandes *Samah Sabawi

Author Biographies

Ilan Pappé is an Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a Professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter, Director of the university’s European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. His books include ‘Ten Myths about Israel’, ‘The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine’, and ‘The Idea of Israel: A History of Power and Knowledge’. Pappé’s research focuses on the modern Middle East and, in particular, the history of Israel and Palestine.

Ramzy Baroud is a journalist and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of six books. His latest book, co-edited with Ilan Pappé, is ‘Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak out”. Baroud is a non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA). His website is www.ramzybaroud.net

For More Information

Visit Clarity Press

Tel: 404-647-6501

Editorial: claritypress@usa.net

Business: Businessmanager@claritypress.com 

