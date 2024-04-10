Israeli Raid Claims Lives of Ismail Haniyeh’s Sons, Grandchildren in Gaza City Massacre

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The attack was carried out with a missile launched by a drone that directly targeted the car and killed everyone in it, except for a child.

Three sons and three grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, were killed on Wednesday by an Israeli raid on a civilian car in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to Al-Jazeera, six people were killed while they were traveling in a car to congratulate family members on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Al-Jazeera correspondent said that the attack was carried out with a missile launched by a drone that directly targeted the car and killed everyone in it, except for one child who was moderately injured and taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

BREAKING: Three sons and grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, were killed moments ago in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/qpOyOUBPCK — kakasloi 🔻☭ (@kakasloi) April 10, 2024

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the victims were identified as Muhammad Haniyeh; Hazem Haniyeh and his daughter, Amal; Amir Haniyeh, his son, Khaled and his daughter, Razan.

Who is Ismail Haniyeh?

Haniyeh, who was born in the Shati refugee camp in 1962, was the head of the Hamas list that won the Palestinian legislative elections of 2006, and so became Prime Minister of the State of Palestine.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed Haniyeh from office in June 2007.

Haniyeh was the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip from 2006 until February 2017, when he was replaced by Yahya Sinwar.

On May 6, 2017, he was elected chairman of Hamas’ Political Bureau, replacing Khaled Mashaal and relocated from Gaza to Qatar.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,482 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,049 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7..

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, AJA)