GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Sources: Defeating Hamas is Impossible Now | Iran Threatens Israel | Biden Blames Netanyahu – Day 187

Defeating the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas is not possible now, according to army officers cited in Israeli media. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reiterated that Israel will be punished for its attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. US President Joe Biden upped his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war on Gaza. “I think what he’s doing is a mistake,” he said in an interview. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,360 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,993 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, April 10, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army established a new aid crossing into Gaza to avoid opening the Erez crossing for fear that demonstrators would close it.

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR: Israel must be forced to comply with international law.

HEAD OF UNIFIL MISSION: the danger of escalation is real at the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, and the military confrontation will not lead to any solution.

OXFAM: Israel’s attack on Rafah will result in a disaster.

Wednesday, April 10, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

SPANISH PM: We are ready to recognize the Palestinian state.

BRITISH PM: Netanyahu needs to make more efforts to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

WALLA (citing military sources): We will face difficulty in establishing a buffer zone.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (quoting Israeli army officers): The defeat of Hamas will not occur before 2026 or 2027.

ISRAELI FM: If Iran attacks us from its territory, we will attack it.

Wednesday, April 10, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

IRAN (Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei): The Zionist entity made a mistake by attacking the Iranian consulate in Syria and will be punished for it. The attack on our consulate building in Damascus is an attack on our land according to diplomatic norms.

Wednesday, April 10, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

NBC NEWS: Biden upped his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war on Gaza. “I think what he’s doing is a mistake,” Biden said in an interview with Univision that is set to air Tuesday night in response to a question about whether Netanyahu is more concerned about political survival than Israelis’ national interest. “I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden added in the interview, which was taped last Wednesday.

