Israeli Raids Continue across West Bank: Youth Shot, Dozens Detained

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since the Israeli military launched a wide-scale offensive on the West Bank in January, over 70 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands displaced.

Israeli occupation forces continued their raids on cities and towns in the occupied West Bank, after killing two Palestinian youths on Tuesday and arresting dozens amid the ongoing incursion into the territory.

The Israeli occupation army also continued to send military reinforcements to the cities of Tulkarm and Jenin, which have witnessed an unprecedented escalation for weeks, the Al Jazeera Arabic news site reported.

Palestinian media: Israeli forces raided Deir Ghassana village near Ramallah, as well as Dheisheh refugee camp and other villages in the area. pic.twitter.com/fY0VQqCvMh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025

Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and raided dozens of homes, causing extensive damage, and also fired live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas.

Israeli forces positioned themselves at the main entrance to the camp, while more than 100 soldiers were deployed in the camp’s alleys, assaulting Palestinian Red Crescent crews and destroying an ambulance, according to the report.

Youth Shot

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces shot a young man with live ammunition in the town of Ni’lin, west of Ramallah, and left him bleeding on the ground near the nearby illegal colony of Ni’lin, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Identified as Yusuf Srour, the youth was shot in the abdomen and then detained by the soldiers, who left him to bleed for over two hours.

Last night, Israeli soldiers detained a Palestinian youth, Yousef Srour, after shooting and injuring him during a raid in the village of Ni’lin, west of Ramallah. The soldiers took him while he was wounded, scrawled Hebrew slogans onto his face, and then mercilessly threw him in… pic.twitter.com/BiweCEOzW9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 26, 2025

The Quds News Network (QNN) reported that the soldiers detained him while he was wounded, scrawled Hebrew slogans onto his face, and then mercilessly threw him in front of the Israeli settlement of Nili.

Srour lost consciousness and a significant amount of blood before residents were able to transport him to a hospital in Ramallah, where his condition was reported as critical, WAFA reported.

Jenin

Israeli forces continued their aggression on the city and refugee camp of Jenin for the 65th consecutive day, marked by ongoing house demolitions, the burning of homes and the conversion of some homes into military outposts.

Two young men were injured by Israeli gunfire in the village of Deir Ghazaleh, northeast of Jenin, on Tuesday evening, while another young man was beaten by Israeli soldiers, requiring medical treatment, WAFA reported.

The Newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth: •The army has demolished 200 homes in Jenin refugee camp so far.

•After the demolitions, the camp’s appearance changed significantly, and the army deployed a military battalion around it.

•The army intends to prevent Palestinians from… pic.twitter.com/znvexIx0WL — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 26, 2025

Since the beginning of the operation dubbed Iron Wall in late January, around 230 people have been detained in the Jenin governorate.

The number of displaced people from the camp has reached 21,000, with many seeking refuge in Jenin city and surrounding villages, the report noted.

According to the Jenin municipality, the ongoing aggression has led to the destruction of 100 percent of the camp’s streets and around 80 percent of the city’s streets. More than 3,200 homes have been displaced.

Ramallah Raids

Israeli occupation forces also raided the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Witnesses told Al Jazeera that the Israeli army stormed the village at dawn on Wednesday, besieging several neighborhoods in the village, raiding several homes, assaulting residents, and raising the Israeli flag over several homes.

Municipality of Jenin Israeli occupation forces destroyed 100% of streets in Jenin refugee camp and 80% of streets in the city! They destroyed over 380 homes! pic.twitter.com/mziLceqsGM — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) March 26, 2025

The village of Al-Mughayyir has been subjected to repeated raids and attacks by the occupation forces and extremist Jewish settlers.

The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 20 Palestinians, including former detainees, in the occupied West Bank in the past 24 hours, WAFA reported.

Two Palestinians Killed

On Tuesday, WAFA reported the death of a 41-year-old Palestinian man after being shot by Israeli forces near the town of Al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem.

In Qalqilya, the occupation forces killed a young Palestinian man after besieging a building in which he was holed up.

The Israeli forces used live ammunition and various explosives, including an explosive drone, in the attack that killed 19-year-old Baraa Yousef Miskawi.

Since the Israeli military launched a wide-scale offensive on the West Bank in January, over 70 Palestinians have been killed and tens of thousands displaced.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)