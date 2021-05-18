Palestinians Stage General Strike as Israel Bombards Gaza (VIDEOS)

May 18, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
The Palestinian people today are observing a nationwide general strike to protest Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Al-Haq)

The Palestinian people today are observing a nationwide general strike to protest Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The strike, which will see the closure of all economic, commercial, and educational establishments in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Palestinian villages and towns in Israel, as more than 200 people, including 61 children, were killed and over 1,300 others were wounded in the intense Israeli aerial and artillery attacks on the besieged enclave.

The strike is also being observed to protest settler mob violence against Palestinians and the forcible expulsions of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and days of assaults against the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The call for the strike has been backed by the various Palestinian political parties, unions, syndicates, and popular movements, which published statements in support of it and urging the Palestinian people and their members to take part in it.

The call of the strike has also been supported by the Arab High Follow-up Committee, which called the approximately 1.6 million Palestinian citizens of Israel to observe the strike, as Palestinians in refugee camps and worldwide are also expected to take part in peaceful protests in condemnation of the Israeli aggression.

Fatah Central Committee has called on Palestinians to adhere to the strike, describing it as a “day of rage” and calling the world to confront the Israeli occupation authorities’ attempts to “ignite a religious conflict” through forced expulsions in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian national and Islamic parties coalition also released a statement in support of the strike, which will see Palestinians everywhere embodying their national unity under the Palestinian flag.

The participants are expected to take part in mass mobilizations at various places.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

