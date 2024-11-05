‘Moral Responsibility’ – UN Urges Compliance with International Law for Arms Shipments

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Stephane Dujarric Secretary-General Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, noted that any provision of weapons should not breach international law.



The United Nations Secretary-General Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said on Monday that all countries supplying weapons to “parties in a conflict” have a “moral responsibility,” not to breach international law.

“In terms of weapons transfer anywhere in the world, I think those countries that supply weapons to parties in a conflict have a moral responsibility to ensure that they are not used in violation of international law,” Dujarric said in answer to a question by Anadolu news agency in a press brief.

Anadolu’s reporter also asked a question about the UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ feedback on a letter sent by several countries, calling for a halt of arms supplies to Israel.

“It’s up to member states to act,” Dujarric said, stressing that he did not read the letter but only brief reports.

According to Anadolu, Turkiye along with 52 countries and two international organizations, sent a letter to the UN Security Council on November 1, to take prompt measures to stop the provision of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to Israel if there is doubt that they are being used in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel’s Termination Letter

On the topic of Israel’s withdrawal letter to the UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, of its agreement with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Dujarric confirmed that the UN’s position is “unchanged.”

“For the Secretary-General, he continues to believe that the work UNRWA is performing in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is essential and that there is no alternative to UNRWA,” he stressed.

Dujarric noted that UNRWA’s work is not limited to humanitarian aid but extends to services in education and healthcare, emphasizing at the same time Israel’s responsibility as an occupying power.

“If the law is fully implemented and the Israeli government makes it impossible for UNRWA to operate, this will have no effect on Israel’s responsibility to provide for the population and any failure to provide the necessary support to the population will be Israel’s responsibility,” he said.

The UN spokesperson revealed that the lawyers of the UN along with those of UNRWA are in the process of examining the letter further.

‘Mounting Casualties’

On the unfolding events in the Gaza Strip, Dujarric voiced the deep concern of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) over reports of “mounting casualties”, due to Israel’s relentless military operations and tight siege in the north of the enclave.

The UN spokesperson quoted the statement of the head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, on Saturday that over 50 children had been killed in Jabalya in the previous two days only, “after strikes leveled two residential buildings sheltering hundreds of people.”

He said the Israeli occupation authorities have only allowed “humanitarian access” to Jabalya, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun “on an exceptional basis”, which left UN agencies and other international aid organizations incapable of reporting on the conditions of Palestinians in these areas.

Dujarric also stated, based on reports by OCHA, that humanitarian aid significantly decreased in October.

“Private imports are virtually banned, and Israeli authorities are only allowing the use of three entry points — Kerem Shalom, Gate 96, which is near Deir al-Balah and Erez West,” he noted.

“Our humanitarian colleagues note that supplies reaching the northern crossing at Erez West can only be sent to Gaza City, as requests to deliver them to besieged areas in North Gaza governorate are being consistently denied and rejected,” he added.

The UN spokesperson reiterated the warning by the World Food Programme (WFP) that if essential life commodities are not allowed entry into the Strip the situation “could soon escalate into famine.”

(PC, Anadolu)