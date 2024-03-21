Israeli Raids Continue – Six Palestinians Killed, 25 Arrested in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli troops raided the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem with as many as 50 military vehicles and bulldozers, declaring it a military zone.

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank, with Israeli troops raiding Tulkarem and declaring it a closed military zone.

In addition, 25 Palestinians, including two children and former detainees, were detained during raids across the territory, according to Palestinian prisoner groups.

Israeli troops raided the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem with as many as 50 military vehicles and bulldozers, declaring it a military zone and prohibiting the entry and exit of Palestinians into the camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

More Israeli military reinforcements storm the city of Tulkarm and the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/4zhLOlzbny — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 21, 2024

Four Palestinians were killed during the raid.

According to WAFA, medical sources confirmed that Ahmad Ahmad Marwan Mahammad Abu Ali, 22, and Abdullah Mahmoud Al-Qaisi, 20, were shot dead by Israeli forces on Thursday morning. Their bodies were transferred to the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital.

Elsewhere, Nidal Mamoun Abu Obaid, 23, and Iyad Nidal Azmi Kanouh, 19, were killed after Israeli drones targeted a site in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood of the Nur Shams camp.

Israeli forces also raided several homes in the Jabal Al-Saleheen neighborhood of the camp, conducting searches and subjecting residents to interrogation.

The Israeli troops withdrew after causing large-scale destruction of the infrastructure such as roads in the camp.

An Israeli army bulldozer wreaks havoc during the ongoing raid into Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/aYKmWwB5FQ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 21, 2024

Ramallah

A Palestinian youth was killed and two others injured by Israeli gunfire in the refugee camp of al-Am’ari, near Ramallah, WAFA reported.

Mohammad Salhiya, 18, from Al-Am’ari camp, died at dawn on Thursday, as a result of wounds he sustained after being shot in the head by live ammunition during the confrontations that broke out in the camp.

Two other youths were injured by Israeli gunfire during confrontations with Israeli forces in Umm Al-Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh.

Bethlehem Shooting

On Thursday morning, another Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces south of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) told WAFA that they were informed of the killing of a civilian by Israeli gunfire near the illegal Al-Azar settler outpost, which was forcefully established on Palestinian lands in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

Israeli occupation forces raid a house in the Palestinian town Irtas, near Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/PGjN5bHZBI — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 21, 2024

The deceased was identified as Sameh Muhammad Abd al-Rai Zaytoun, 63, from the city of Hebron (Al Khalil).

The PRCS said that ambulance crews were not allowed to approach or transport the deceased’s body. Instead, Israeli forces transferred the body in an Israeli ambulance.

Detention Campaign

Israeli forces also detained 25 Palestinians, including two children and former prisoners, during military raids on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, across the occupied West Bank, WAFA reported, citing the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

The Commission and PPS said that at least 7,725 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli forces during military raids across the West Bank since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

West Bank | A critically injured man was transferred to a hospital in Ramallah after being subjected to IOF gunfire during a raid on the Kufr 'Aqab neighborhood in Northern Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/J2IzZm3Pfq — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 21, 2024

The Commission and PPS said in a joint statement that this total includes those who were rounded up during military raids at their homes, through military checkpoints, or those who were forced to surrender themselves under duress.

The detention campaigns were concentrated in the Hebron and Jerusalem governorates, while the rest of the detentions were distributed among the Ramallah, Nablus, and Bethlehem governorates, WAFA reported.

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, Jewish settlers on Wednesday evening carried out what WAFA called “a provocative march” on Wadi Street; one of the roads leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This obstructed the access of worshippers to the mosque.

(PC, WAFA)