How Palestinians Feel about Hamas, Fatah, Aqsa Flood and Reforming the PA? – New Poll

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the poll, “the satisfaction with Hamas and Yahya Sinwar (remains) very high. By contrast, satisfaction with Fatah and President Abbas remains very low.”

A recent poll, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research in the West Bank and Gaza, revealed that support for the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas is still strong, while a staggering 84 percent want Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to resign.

“Support for Hamas’ offensive on October the 7th remains as high as it was three months ago,” the Center noted, adding that “90% believe that Hamas did not commit any atrocities against Israel civilians during its October the 7th offensive.”

The poll showed a division between Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. For example, support for Hamas has “dropped by 11 points (in the West Bank) while (…) support in the Gaza Strip has increased by 14 points.”

Almost 60 percent of Gaza’s responders think that “Hamas will remain in control of the Gaza Strip in the future”.

At the leadership level as well, the poll shows a rise in support for Marwan Barghouti, who is currently detained in an Israeli prison. However, in a “two-way competition (…) between Haniyeh and Abbas, the former wins 70% of the participating voters.”

“More than 60% of the public want a government that is neither under the control of a political party nor under the control of President Abbas,” according to the poll.

“Two thirds continue to express the belief that the PA is now a burden on the Palestinian people and the majority favors its dissolution.”

A staggering 84 percent of all respondents want Abbas to resign. “Demand for Abbas’ resignation today stands at 93% in the West Bank and 71% in the Gaza Strip,” according to the poll.

The first party remained Hamas, with 34 percent, followed by Fatah, with 17 percent.

“49% believe that Hamas is the most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people today while 17% believe that Fatah under the leadership of Abbas is more deserving,” the poll concluded.

Summary of Poll Results

71% of respondents are satisfied with Hamas’ decision to launch the October 7 attack. 70% are satisfied with Hamas compared to 27% for Fateh. 61% are satisfied with Sinwar and 14% with Abbas. 84% want Abbas to resign and 65% view the PA as a burden on the people. Haniyeh would receive 70% if he ran against Abbas who would win 22% of the vote. 73% rejected the US-Arab plan to reform the PA and return to negotiations.

The Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,988 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,188 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)