Israeli Raids Leave Scores Dead and Wounded across Gaza Strip

Israeli occupation forces intensified attacks across Gaza on Saturday, killing at least 16 Palestinians and injuring many others amid ongoing bombardment.

Israeli occupation forces continued their raids on Saturday, adding to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that Israeli attacks since dawn had killed 16 Palestinians.

According to an Al Jazeera correspondent, 10 Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a house belonging to the Al-Khour family in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The Civil Defense Authority reported that many people remain trapped under the rubble.

Elsewhere, two Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike near the Education Roundabout in northern Gaza.

Earlier Saturday, three Palestinians were killed and others wounded when an Israeli airstrike targeted the Abu Abdo family’s home in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. Another Palestinian succumbed to injuries from an Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis the previous night.

Israeli airstrike hits tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/OmcpxHQcOx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 26, 2025

Israeli forces also continued to target tents sheltering displaced Palestinians. Several were injured in a shelling that hit tents in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, while six Palestinians were injured when Israeli naval forces fired on a fishing boat off the coast of Al-Zawayda in central Gaza.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces carried out heavy bombardment of buildings in the eastern parts of Gaza City at dawn, with ground incursions advancing into several neighborhoods, including Shujaiya and Tuffah.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)