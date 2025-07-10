By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man in the town of Rummana, west of Jenin, saying he had stabbed a soldier.

An Israeli reserve soldier working as a security guard was killed on Thursday in a shooting and stabbing operation at the Gush Etzion Junction in the southern occupied West Bank, and the two attackers were shot dead at the scene, Al-Jazeera reported.

The report cited Israeli Army Radio as reporting that the attack began when two Palestinians got out of a car with Palestinian license plates at the junction, stabbed an Israeli security guard, and seized his weapon.

The radio reportedly added that “security forces and armed civilians present at the scene clashed with the attackers and opened fire at them, killing them on the spot.”

A military source, according to the news site, also reported that three Palestinians were shot at the site.

Israeli police initially said that there were a “number of casualties” with varying degrees of injury.

Search Operation

Following the attack, Israeli army and police forces imposed a wide security cordon in the area, closing the Gush Etzion Junction in all directions, and preventing entry and exit from six nearby settlements.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority also announced that the occupation forces closed the entrances to the cities of Hebron (al-Khalil) and Bethlehem and began combing operations for additional suspects.

In a later statement, the Israeli army said its forces had surrounded the village of Halhul, north of Hebron, and were conducting searches as part of the ongoing investigation.

Jenin Attack

Earlier, the Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man in the town of Rummana, west of Jenin, saying he had stabbed a soldier.

The army said the stabbing occurred during a military operation northwest of Jenin in the West Bank, adding that the wounded soldier was taken to the hospital.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed Ahmad al-Amour, 55, and then ran over his body with a military vehicle. His body was then abducted by the army, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

The report added that Israeli forces also detained al-Amour’s sons. Several homes were also raided during the incursion, with sniper teams deployed amid a large-scale arrest campaign in the tow

These developments come amid escalating tensions in the West Bank, where recent months have witnessed a series of raids and home demolitions, amid continuing Israeli military incursions.

