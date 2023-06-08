Israel to Demolish Residential Building in Northern Jordan Valley

The Israeli occupation authorities delivered a demolition notice on Wednesday against a residential facility in the northern Jordan Valley, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Moataz Bisharat, a Palestinian official who monitors the Israeli settlements in the Tubas governorate, said that Israeli authorities issued a removal notice for a residential facility in Hammamet Al-Maleh, in the northern Jordan Valley.

The building, which belongs to Palestinian resident Youssef Eid Khalil, is set to be demolished under the pretext that is related to an archaeological site.

The Jordan Valley covers an area of about 1.6 million dunams (1,600 km2) and constitutes around 30 percent of the total occupied West Bank. According to a previous government report, the Valley includes about 280,000 dunams of arable land, 50,000 of which are still used by Palestinians and 27,000 by illegal Jewish settlers.

The majority of the Jordan Valley is under full Israeli military control, despite being within the West Bank. Meanwhile, at least 44 percent of the total land in the Jordan Valley has been reappropriated by Israeli forces for military purposes and training exercises.

(PC, MEMO)