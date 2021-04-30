Israeli Security Guard Attacks Disabled Palestinian Man in East Jerusalem (VIDEO)

A private Israeli security guard beats a disabled Palestinian man in East Jerusalem. (Photo: video grab)

A disabled Palestinian man sustained severe wounds and bruises to his face and body after a private Israeli security guard beat him in the occupied East Jerusalem town of Silwan on Wednesday evening, Felesteen newspaper reported.

Local sources reported that Fadi Salah Mheisen was beaten in the Wadi Hilweh area of Silwan with video footage of the brutal assault circulating on social media.

The attack took place as illegal settlers stormed the Ribat Al-Kurd area which is located north of the alley that leads to the Iron Gate, at the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque, led by former member of the Israeli Knesset Yehuda Glick. The area is referred to by Zionists as the ‘Little Western Wall’.

