Israeli Settlers Invade Al-Aqsa as Military Intensifies West Bank Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque while the army raided West Bank towns, injuring and detaining Palestinians, and accelerating forced displacement.

Hundreds of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday through the Mughrabi Gate, performing Talmudic rituals and chanting provocative slogans.

The incursion came alongside a series of overnight raids by the Israeli military across towns and cities in the occupied West Bank, and the ongoing forced displacement of Palestinians from refugee camps.

A source from the Ministry of Islamic Endowments told Al-Jazeera that 765 settlers entered the Al-Aqsa compound under heavy Israeli police protection.

Strict restrictions were imposed on Palestinians in the area, including the confiscation of ID cards.

An Israeli Jewish settler attempted to bring a lamb sacrifice with him into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on the second day of Passover. pic.twitter.com/0L4Ql9VvVp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 14, 2025

According to Al-Jazeera sources, groups of settlers performed religious rituals and provocative dances at the Lions’ Gate, while Israeli forces erected additional checkpoints at the entrances of the compound, restricting Palestinian access and movement in the Old City.

In a related development, the head of the northern West Bank settlement council led a settler raid on the archaeological site of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus, under heavy military escort.

Elsewhere, settlers reportedly bulldozed farmland in al-Rakeez, part of the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli forces reportedly bulldozed land in the town of al-Burj, south of Hebron, while additional troops were deployed around Solomon’s Pools, near Bethlehem, ahead of another settler incursion.

Injuries and Detentions

Israeli forces launched widespread raids, searches, and detentions in several areas of the West Bank.

In the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, four Palestinians were injured after soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas at residents attempting to resist the incursion.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that two of the wounded were shot in the abdomen, while two others sustained injuries to their limbs. All four were hospitalized.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin Governmental Hospital, north of the occupied West Bank, and detained a Palestinian youth from inside the facility, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/LLL32wALnr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 14, 2025

Since dawn, the Israeli military has conducted raids across multiple towns, arresting 13 Palestinians, including an injured individual and a former prisoner, according to eyewitnesses cited by Al-Jazeera.

Later in the day, Israeli occupation forces stormed the government hospital in Jenin and detained a Palestinian.

Forced Displacement

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces raided Tubas and the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. Residents of the Jabal al-Nusf neighborhood in Nur Shams were forced to evacuate their homes during the military operation.

According to the Popular Committee in Jenin camp, more than 3,200 families—roughly 20,000 people—have been forcibly displaced since Israel began its military campaign in the area.

A third of the camp’s buildings have been completely demolished, the committee reported.

Displaced residents are facing deteriorating living conditions, with the situation worsening daily and limited official assistance is available. The committee said the ongoing attacks on refugee camps are part of an Israeli plan to dismantle them due to their symbolic and political significance.

Wider Context

Since the start of its war on Gaza, Israel and its settlers have intensified attacks throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. According to official Palestinian statistics, these operations have resulted in the killing of more than 947 Palestinians, injuries to nearly 7,000, and the arrest of 16,400 others.

In Gaza, with full US support, Israel continues its military assault, which has left over 167,000 Palestinians dead or wounded—most of them children and women—and more than 11,000 missing since October 7, 2023.

(PC, AJA)