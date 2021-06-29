Jewish Settlers Claim Victory in Compromise Deal with New Israeli Government

Jewish settlers have claimed victory after reaching a compromise with the government over the land they took illegally over six weeks ago.

The government – led by far-right ultra-nationalist Neftali Bennett, a major proponent of Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise – was expected to raze the Eviatar outpost in the occupied West Bank to the ground.

According to Israeli media, the occupation will evacuate the Israeli settlers from the settlement outpost "Eviatar", over Mount Sbeih in Beita, southern Nablus. If settlers did not leave, they will be evacuated by force at the end of this week.#NewPress_en — NewPress (@NewPress_en) June 28, 2021

However, a compromise deal has been struck that will see Jewish settlers leave it within days. Their mobile homes will remain, though, and Israeli troops will establish a base in the area.

Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, Beita, the entirety of occupied Palestine is facing rapid expansions of settler colonialism and ethnic cleansing to erase Palestinian presence. Now is the time to amplify and mobilize. #SaveSilwan https://t.co/rlRTw76Lzc — Dalya Masri (@dalya_masri) June 29, 2021

In the meantime, the Israeli authorities will examine the legal status of the land. Leaders of the settler community are claiming victory. In fact, once an illegal outpost has been erected and becomes a fact on the ground, the Israeli government usually grants permission to build permanent structures for a Jews-only settlement.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)