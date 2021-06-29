Jewish Settlers Claim Victory in Compromise Deal with New Israeli Government

June 29, 2021 Blog, News
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Filistinpost)

Jewish settlers have claimed victory after reaching a compromise with the government over the land they took illegally over six weeks ago.

The government – led by far-right ultra-nationalist Neftali Bennett, a major proponent of Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise – was expected to raze the Eviatar outpost in the occupied West Bank to the ground.

However, a compromise deal has been struck that will see Jewish settlers leave it within days. Their mobile homes will remain, though, and Israeli troops will establish a base in the area.

In the meantime, the Israeli authorities will examine the legal status of the land. Leaders of the settler community are claiming victory. In fact, once an illegal outpost has been erected and becomes a fact on the ground, the Israeli government usually grants permission to build permanent structures for a Jews-only settlement.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.