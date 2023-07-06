BREAKING: Palestinian Fighter Kills Israeli Soldier, Wounds Armed Settler

An Israeli soldier was killed, and the armed guard of an illegal Jewish settlement wounded in a Palestinian attack on Thursday, Israeli media reported.

The attack came a day following an end to a massive Israeli military operation in the West Bank that killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 120 more.

Three of the Palestinians killed were minors.

The Palestinian attack, described by Palestinian groups as a direct relation to the Israeli invasion of Jenin, took place near the illegal settlement of Kedumim, west of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli occupation army announced that it had “neutralized” the Palestinian fighter.

Meanwhile, Israeli state radio said the attacker shot an Israeli soldier and a security guard during a search of his car.

According to Israeli sources, the Israeli occupation army carried out combing operations in the vicinity of the settlement on suspicion of the presence of other Palestinian fighters.

How It Happened and Reactions

The Israeli Army Radio said an attacker got out of a car and shot and killed a soldier near the settlement of Kedumim and wounded another armed settler before being killed as he tried to leave the area.

In reaction, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) praised the operation, saying that it comes within the framework of the continuous response to the Israeli Occupation’s aggression and ongoing crimes.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that what he called the “commando operation” between Qalqilya and Nablus was a practical application of the Resistance’s announcement that the Jenin camp would not fight alone.

Qassem added that “the (Israeli) Occupation must always remain in a state of waiting for the responses of the Resistance to its crimes against our people and their holy sites.”

The Islamic Jihad group also praised the operation as “heroic”, saying it was a response to the Occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people in Jenin and elsewhere.

The shooting came a day after the Israeli army withdrew from Jenin following a two-day raid that killed 12 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Resistance factions had vowed to retaliate against the Israeli invasion.

