Israeli Soldier Wounded in Shooting Attack near Nablus

A shooting attack near the illegal Jewish settlement of Shavei Shomron, north of Nablus, wounded an Israeli soldier on Tuesday, according to reports by the Israeli media.

The Israeli soldier was part of a military unit securing a march held by Jewish settlers near the Palestinian town of Sebastia. The attacker or attackers fled the scene, and the Israeli forces responded by blocking several roads in the area.

🚨Settlers in the Nablus area called for a march to besiege the town. The Lion’s Den responded by carrying out an operation against IOF checkpoints and severely wounding a soldier.

Their statement following the operation: “Today we will see who besieges who.” pic.twitter.com/LeBug2TbTV — Intellectual Front for the Liberation of Palestine (@IntellecFront) October 11, 2022

In a statement, ‘the Lion’s Den’ claimed responsibility for the act. Formed in Nablus in recent weeks, the group gathers Palestinian fighters from several political groups.

Media coverage| Israeli occupation forces open gunfire at Palestinians in the village of Deir Sharaf, west of Nablus, shortly after an Israeli soldier was critically injured in a shooting operation in the area. pic.twitter.com/DkaA0OgZrV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 11, 2022

“All roads northwest of Nablus are blocked by the occupation forces, circulation is paralyzed,” Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian civil activist against settlements and resident of the area, told The New Arab.

Wadih al-Houh, a commander in Lions' Den reveals PA’s plan to dissolve the den in Nablus. PA offered the gunmen to be integrated into the PASF & provided with a monthly salary. Own sources claim the gunmen that accepted the offer were few & were previosuly leaking intel to PASF pic.twitter.com/ewtclJVbzA — Younis Tirawi -يونس الطيراوي (@ytirawi) October 10, 2022

“Occupation forces closed entrances to 11 villages, and the entire area between Nablus and Jenin has been isolated,” he added.

The shooting attacks by Palestinians come amidst an ongoing escalation by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

