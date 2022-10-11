Israeli Soldier Wounded in Shooting Attack near Nablus

An Israeli soldier was wounded in a shooting attack near Nablus.

A shooting attack near the illegal Jewish settlement of Shavei Shomron, north of Nablus, wounded an Israeli soldier on Tuesday, according to reports by the Israeli media.

The Israeli soldier was part of a military unit securing a march held by Jewish settlers near the Palestinian town of Sebastia. The attacker or attackers fled the scene, and the Israeli forces responded by blocking several roads in the area.

In a statement, ‘the Lion’s Den’ claimed responsibility for the act. Formed in Nablus in recent weeks, the group gathers Palestinian fighters from several political groups.

“All roads northwest of Nablus are blocked by the occupation forces, circulation is paralyzed,” Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian civil activist against settlements and resident of the area, told The New Arab.

“Occupation forces closed entrances to 11 villages, and the entire area between Nablus and Jenin has been isolated,” he added.

The shooting attacks by Palestinians come amidst an ongoing escalation by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

