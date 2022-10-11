Lebanon’s President Approves Maritime Deal with Israel

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun approved on Tuesday the final agreement of the deal that will settle maritime borders with Israel, The New Arab reported.

The Information Office of the Presidency said that “the final version of the offer satisfies Lebanon, meets its demands, and preserves its rights to natural wealth.”

Lebanon's Hezbollah green-lights maritime border deal with Israel – officials https://t.co/5BRqYHLWWA — Dan Williams (@DanWilliams) October 11, 2022

The deal will clear the way for gas exploration in what experts say are offshore reserves potentially containing billions in natural gas.

As Aoun reviewed the terms of the deal, executives from French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies arrived in Beirut, according to state media.

TotalEnergies will begin exploring for gas offshore Lebanon after the maritime deal is signed, Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad said on Tuesday.

Negotiations were accompanied by military pressure from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which threatened action if Israel started drilling in the disputed zone.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)