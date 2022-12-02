WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Young Palestinian Man in Nablus

Israeli forces Friday morning shot a Palestinian man and detained another in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that a sizable Israeli army force barged its way into the outskirts of the Old City of Nablus. The soldiers surrounded a house, broke inside, and ransacked it, leaving behind destruction, before eventually detaining a Palestinian.

lsraeli occupation forces injure a number of Palestinians during a military raid in Nablus city. pic.twitter.com/jh4frmFB6W — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 2, 2022

The gun-toting soldiers shot a young Palestinian man in the chest and the head, leaving him bleeding and denying him medical treatment.

Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), said PRCS medics eventually managed to evacuate the casualty to a local hospital for urgent treatment.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)