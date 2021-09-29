Israeli Soldiers Harass, Detain Palestinian Schoolchildren near Nablus

Israeli soldiers on Wednesday chased Palestinian children on their way to school in the village of Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local residents told WAFA that Israeli soldiers detained and harassed the children, and forced them to take an alternative longer and more complicated route to school.

An Israeli settler and soldiers today harassed students at the Palestinian al-Lubban al-Sharqiya School for Girls located on the Ramallah-Nablus roadhttps://t.co/HPv1A8myt5 pic.twitter.com/Z5owretIzn — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 27, 2021

Earlier this week, a Jewish settler parked his car at the entrance of the village secondary school for girls, in an attempt to provoke the children and their teachers, while Israli soldiers closed the school gate and prevented the pupils from entering and leaving the premises, according to the Middle East Monitor.

Due to its location on a major West Bank road – used by Jewish settlers commuting between their illegal settlements and Jerusalem – Palestinian schoolchildren Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya are frequently harassed and attacked by Israeli soldiers and settlers alike.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)